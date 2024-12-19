Objectionable remark: K’taka Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar’s supporters attempt to attack BJP leader C.T. Ravi

Belagavi: High drama prevailed at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha here on Thursday as Karnataka Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar’s supporters tried to attack Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLC C.T. Ravi for allegedly using derogatory words for the woman Minister in the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led Cabinet.

Condemning the incident, former BJP National General Secretary C.T. Ravi sat on dharna on the corridor of Suvarna Vidhana Soudha demanding action against the supporters of Laxmi Hebbalkar.

Former Deputy Chief Minister and BJP legislator C.N. Ashwath Narayan and other party members supported Ravi and condemned the attack on him.

Speaking to the media, C.T. Ravi stated that he had gone to meet the Leader of the Opposition, R. Ashoka, at the Legislative Assembly, and then returned to the Legislative Council.

“While coming back, some party workers claiming to be supporters of Minister Laxmi attempted to attack me. They also gave me life threats,” he said.

“They abused me verbally. There is no protection for even a legislator under the Congress government. I was assaulted in the corridors of Vidhana Soudha. What about the plight of a common person?” Ravi questioned.

“I am not the one who will be bogged down by these tactics. I will submit a complaint in this regard with the Chairman of the council,” he added.

Chaos and drama unfolded as during a heated debate session earlier in the Council, C.T. Ravi allegedly referred to Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi as a “drug addict”.

Taking objection to the remarks, Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar slammed Ravi, and called him a “murderer”. Responding back, the BJP leader allegedly called the woman Minister a p@#%^&*@^e.

“Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar and those who are tacitly supporting her are responsible for this situation,” he stated.

After being called by the Chairman of the council, Ravi ended the dharna and went to meet him with former Dy CM Ashwath Narayan.

Meanwhile, hundreds of supporters of Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar attempted to force their way into the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha and got into arguments with the police and marshals who prevented them.

The Minister’s supporters expressed their outrage against C.T. Ravi for allegedly using the objectionable word against her.

The police rushed to the spot and quelled the mob. Over 30 people were detained in the premises of the Legislature.



