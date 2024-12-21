Obscene remark matter to be referred to Ethics Committee: K’taka Legislative Council Chairman

Bengaluru: Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti has stated that the obscene remark row case involving BJP MLC C.T. Ravi and Minister for Women and Child Welfare Laxmi Hebbalkar would be handed over to the ‘Ethics Committee’ and following the report, future action will be initiated.

Speaking to reporters in Mandya, Horatti answered a question about claims of a recording available on C.T. Ravi’s derogatory comment, stated: “Nothing is over yet. There is an ‘Ethics Committee’, it is the highest committee. This will look into the matter and they will provide a report and, as per the report, future course of action would be taken up.”

Horatti said: “We verified the charges by Minister Hebbalkar and BJP MLC C.T. Ravi. Once our session is adjourned, the mikes and channels are switched off. A team of Secretary, Deputy Secretary, Additional Secretary and Under Secretary verified the recordings. We couldn’t find anything even after the search.

“Now, it has been claimed that few channels have aired the recording, and we will verify it. Nothing is over yet. We will verify it and if I am convinced that the charges are true, I know how to take it forward from my side.”

“Once the session is adjourned, within a second, our mikes will go off. We don’t know about other channels. If the recordings are provided, it could be looked into even today. I have called a meeting and, as per the rules, the matter will be sent to the committee,” Horatti said.

“Whoever is involved, the incident should not have taken place in our council. There are committees to ascertain the matter and the matter will be sent there,” he reiterated.

According to our law, the intimation of arrest should have been given to me and the police have given intimation on Friday about the arrest of C.T. Ravi and the Sections of law under which he has been booked, Horatti stated.

Chaos and drama unfolded on Thursday as, during a heated debate session in the Legislative Council, C.T. Ravi allegedly referred to Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, as a “drug addict”.

Taking objection to the remarks, Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar slammed Ravi, and called him a “murderer”.

Responding back, the BJP leader allegedly used an obscene term against the woman minister. Following the complaint by Minister Laxmi, the police had arrested MLC Ravi.

Later, on Friday, the High Court granted interim relief to C.T. Ravi by ordering his immediate release.



