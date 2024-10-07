Ocean Pearl Times Square to open in Udupi On Oct 9

Udupi: The Ocean Pearl now synonymous with hospitality and comfort is to open its second hotel in temple town of Udupi. The new venture named ‘The Ocean Pearl Times Square’ situated at Udupi-Manipal main road is scheduled for a grand Opening on 9th October, 2024 said Dr Gerry Vincent Dias promoter of ‘The Ocean Pearl Times Square. He was addressing the press meet on October 7.

The hotel strategically located in the heart of Udupi City next to bustling Times Square Mall is now sure to be a premier destination for business & leisure travellers.

Adding to the grandeur, luxury and modern sophistications to enhance comfort, the hotel boasts of sprawling, magnificent banquet halls including the grand ‘The Pacific 1 Hall’ which can cater to nearly 2000 guests perfectly suitable for weddings, large business conferences and grand celebrations.

‘The Pacific 2 Hall’ is ideal for mini sized gatherings which can accommodate approximately 250 guests. Apart from this, the hotel has 67 luxurious rooms including deluxe rooms, club suites, presidential and family suite all designed to enhance comfort levels and ease for both business and leisure travellers.

The ‘Coral’ fine dine restaurant caters to the dining options of the guests, sure to provide delightful treats with its exquisite cuisines. The menu here includes North and South Indian, Continetal and Chinese’s dishes to go with the local delicacies. The ‘Jazz Sports Bar’ offers premium beverages to enjoy whilst watching live sports action. The ‘Jazz Executive Lounge’ offers an unwinding sophisticated ambience to relax with a swimming pool for a refreshing experience. Esteemed customers can also avail of the gym, fitness center and business lounge facilities

Further, because of its locational advantage in Udupi, guests can easily visit holy places of worship like the temple of Lord Sri Krishna and other famous tourists attractions during their stay at the hotel.

‘The Ocean Pearl Times Square’, owes its existence to Mr.Jayaram Banan, one of the leading doyens in the hospitality industry and founder chairman of the prestigious JRB group. Having a chain of Ocean Pearl hotels under its banner it has made distinguished forays into restaurant business, catering services, banqueting and canteen operations etc. Also known for his socio welfare activities, Sri. Banan has been bestowed with the ‘Karnataka Rajyostava Award’. He is ably assisted in all his endeavors by his elder son Sri. Roshan Banan.

The Sagar Ratna, Sri Ratna brand boasts of a chain of vegetarian restaurants, mainly across the southern and northern states of the country with national capital Delhi as the base. The ‘Swagat’ brand of hotels is also famous for its Non-Veg cuisines and runs industrial canteens.

Dr.Jerry Vincent Dias, is the owner of the property ‘Times Square Mall’, the biggest mall in the Udupi district. The Chairman and Managing Director of Mandavi Real Estate Developers for the last three decades, Dr. Dias is also the former president of CREDAI, Udupi. Actively involved in social work through the Lions Club and other social service organization’s, Dr.Dias is the recipient of many distinguished awards for his humanitarian works.

