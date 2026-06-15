Odisha CM flags off Somnath Swabhiman Yatra-2026 with 1,100 devotees for Gujarat

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday formally flagged off the historic “Somnath Swabhiman Yatra-2026” in Bhubaneswar, adding a new chapter to Odisha’s cultural and spiritual journey.

CM Majhi inaugurated the pilgrimage by waving the green flag to a special train carrying more than 1,100 devotees from Odisha to the sacred abode of Lord Somnath at Prabhas Patan in Gujarat.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said, “This is not merely a train journey but a grand pilgrimage symbolising our faith, devotion and cultural pride. The two divine forces — Lord Jagannath in the east and Lord Somnath in the west — bind the entire Bharatvarsh (India) in a thread of unity, spirituality and eternal consciousness.”

He further said that the pilgrimage flagged off in Bhubaneswar on Monday forms a proud part of the nationwide “Somnath Swabhiman Parva”, a major national commemoration marking two significant milestones in Indian history.

The first is the completion of 1,000 years since the first attack on the Somnath Temple by Mahmud of Ghazni in 1026 CE. The second is the 75th anniversary, or Platinum Jubilee, of the temple’s reconstruction and re-consecration after Independence under the inspiration of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Majhi said that, as part of this year-long cultural celebration, the Union Ministry of Culture has organised a large-scale nationwide pilgrimage programme.

Along with Odisha’s special train, 1,008 devotees from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh and around 1,300 devotees from Delhi have also embarked on their journey to Prabhas Patan.

CM Majhi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi” has been exemplified at Somnath through the development of world-class pilgrim infrastructure, including a modern exhibition gallery, museum, sea-view promenade and facilities created under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) scheme.

He further stated that, to establish an enduring spiritual bond between Odisha and Somnath, sacred water from Bindusagar Lake in Ekamra Kshetra and holy soil from the historic Kedar Gouri Temple, a living symbol of Odisha’s ancient Shaivite tradition in Bhubaneswar, have been sent to Somnath through this special train for offering at the feet of Lord Somnath.

Each pilgrim participating in the journey has been provided with a booklet titled “Om Namah Shivaya”.

During their visit, devotees will have the opportunity to witness temple rituals, the grand evening aarti, sacred Rudrabhishek, continuous chanting of Omkar and a modern light-and-sound show depicting the glorious history of the Somnath Temple.