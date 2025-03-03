Odisha Deputy CM interacts with women students

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida on Sunday held direct interaction with women students during a special programme at the Rama Devi Women’s University, Bhubaneswar.

Parida held discussions with the women students on various important topics related to women, including women empowerment, sexual violence, the role of women in politics, mental health, Gender discrimination and Women’s economic participation.

While interacting with female students during the programme, Parida said that the BJP government is prioritising the safety of women and it will soon reinforce the Vishaka guidelines in the state to ensure women’s safety at the workplaces.

She also informed the gathering that the state government will lay more focus on strengthening the Mahila courts in the state.

Emphasising the importance of mental health in the fast-changing modern society, the Deputy Chief Minister advised the women students to practice Yoga and Pranayam exercises. Parida noted that the freedom of decision-making for younger generations and self-confidence in one’s own skill and talent will further strengthen the process of women empowerment.

“Women’s empowerment is not just a slogan; it is a continuous process. A strong mother raises a strong daughter, and society must change its mindset towards women. Women must prioritise both career growth and child upbringing. The government is committed to ensuring women’s safety, and soon, the Vishaka Guidelines will be reinforced, along with the strengthening of Mahila courts,” said Parida.

The Deputy Chief Minister stated that those who suffer are not victims but those who inflict suffering on others are the real culprits.

The Vishaka Guidelines were a set of guidelines issued by the Supreme Court of India in 1997 to prevent sexual harassment at workplaces.

Notably, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi recently noted that as many as 30,943 cases have been registered in connection with violence against women in Odisha during 2024.