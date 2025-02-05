Odisha Tourism dept holds roadshow in Hyderabad; highlights cultural heritage, wildlife

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Tourism department on Tuesday organised a roadshow in Hyderabad aiming to boost the inbound and domestic tourism in the state by highlighting its rich cultural heritage, beautiful landscapes, diverse wildlife, and tourist sites.

The event, organised in association with FICCI, witnessed more than 40 travel operators and over 20 tourism investors from Hyderabad engaged in a series of B2G interactions.

As per the statement issued by the state tourism department, Odisha is actively promoting its tourism sector within domestic markets by showcasing its diverse attractions, including cultural heritage monuments, waterfalls, wildlife, local cuisine, hills, and Buddhist circuits.

This effort is further enhanced by the popular Eco Retreat Odisha, a three-month glamping festival that has gained widespread recognition. The roadshow, held at Taj Krishna, Hyderabad, was marked by a series of informative sessions and interactive engagements with travel operators and tourism stakeholders from Hyderabad.

Participating in the roadshow, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida said: “Our unwavering commitment fosters a pro-investment environment, providing robust support for businesses. Backed by unmatched destinations and serene landscapes, opportunities across diverse tourism sub sectors, Odisha presents a golden opportunity for investors to build, grow, and thrive in one of India’s most promising tourism markets.”

Her address underscored the state government’s commitment to enhancing the tourism sector and creating an inviting environment for tourists and investors alike.

“Odisha is at the forefront of India’s tourism growth—investor-friendly policies, unmatched infrastructure, and an unwavering commitment to investors. The time to partner with Odisha is now because ‘Think India Think Odisha’,” added Deputy CM Parida.

Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Tourism department, Balwant Singh highlighted the state’s extensive tourism potential and efforts to make Odisha a key destination for domestic travellers. He also spoke in detail about the excellent road network of Odisha connecting with neighbouring states.

The event also included a series of Interactive Q&A sessions with the stakeholders, where travel operators, tour agencies, and other tourism-related businesses from Hyderabad engaged in meaningful discussions with the Odisha Tourism delegation led by deputy CM Parida.

These sessions facilitated valuable Business-to-Government (B2G) interactions, which are expected to strengthen ties between Odisha and Hyderabad’s travel industry.

One of the major highlights of the session was the proposal for Odisha’s inclusion in prominent Tourism Plazas, which would enhance the visibility and accessibility of the state’s rich tourism offerings. Another important discussion centred around the promotion of wellness tourism in Odisha.

The stakeholders suggested several ideas for leveraging Odisha’s natural beauty, serene landscapes, and traditional wellness practices to establish the state as a top wellness destination.

Later in the day, the Odisha Tourism delegation held a meeting with 12+ potential investors from the travel and tourism fraternity to discuss opportunities for investment in the state’s burgeoning tourism infrastructure.

During the discussion, talks were initiated to explore the development of hotels, resorts, and concert-led infrastructure in Odisha in collaboration with the Department of Tourism.