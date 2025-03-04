Odisha youth kills father, mother, sister over family dispute

Bhubaneswar: A youth on Tuesday allegedly killed his father, mother and sister over a family dispute in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as 22-year-old Surykanta Sethi of Dhoba Sahi of Jayagada village.

“Suryakanta killed his father Prasanta Sethi alias Kalia, mother Kanakalata Sethi and sister Mamali Sethi by hitting their head with either a stone or an iron object. The Inspector in charge of the Sadar police station and team launched an investigation after reaching the crime spot in the morning. The accused has also been nabbed. It seems he has some mental health issues,” said Bhawani Sankar Udgata, the Jagatsinghpur Superintendent of Police.

One of the villagers, who informed the police about the ghastly incident, told media persons that Suryakanta on Tuesday came to his house and informed him about killing his parents and sister. The villagers rushed to his house where the bodies of deceased persons were found in a pool of blood.

Upon being informed, the police and scientific team reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter.

The accused, who fled following the incident, was nabbed by the police after a few hours.

“I am aware that the family have some property-related dispute as they have approached me several times in this regard and I extended help in solving the dispute. I have full faith in the police who will soon find out why a son took such a major step of killing his parents and sister,” said Amarendra Das, Jagatsinghpur MLA.

Meanwhile, the accused’s elder brother has reportedly told media persons that Suryakant has been suffering from mental health-related issues and had committed the crime due to mental instability.

He added that the family members had recently planned to take Suryakanta to a doctor in Cuttack for treatment on Tuesday.

In another shocking incident, a 30-year-old man hacked his father to death in Chandua police station area of Mayurbhanj district and later surrendered before the police with the severed head of his father. The local police sources revealed that accused Sambhu Singh killed his elderly father Baidhar Singh during the wee hours on Tuesday.

Sambhu hacked his father as the deceased allegedly declined to give him money for buying a tobacco packet on Monday evening.