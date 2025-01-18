Om Birla to inaugurate 85th All India Presiding Officers’ Conference in Patna on Monday

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate the 85th All India Presiding Officers’ Conference (AIPOC) in Bihar’s capital Patna, on Monday (January 20).

Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha, Harivansh; Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar, Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha; Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Bihar, Vijay Kumar Choudhary; Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav; Bihar Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav; Deputy Speaker, Bihar Assembly, Narendra Narayan Yadav; Presiding Officers of Legislatures of States and UTs; Ministers in the Government of Bihar; Members of Bihar legislature and other dignitaries will be present on the occasion.

The theme of the two-day conference which is being organised in Bihar for the third time is ‘75th Anniversary of Constitution: Contribution of Parliament and State Legislative Bodies in Strengthening Constitutional Values.’

The Valedictory Session will be addressed by Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday (January 21). Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha, Harivansh; Speaker of Bihar Legislative Assembly, Nand Kishore Yadav; Chairman, Bihar Vidhan Parishad, Awadhesh Narain Singh; Deputy Chairman, Bihar Vidhan Parishad, Prof (Dr) Ramvachan Rai; Presiding Officers of Legislatures of States and UTs; Ministers in the Government of Bihar; Members of Bihar legislature and other dignitaries will attend the Valedictory Session.

During the conference, Lok Sabha Speaker Birla will release the 8th edition of ‘Practice and Procedure of Parliament’. He will also inaugurate Neva Seva Kendra in Bihar Legislature premises on January 21.

The 85th AIPOC will be preceded by the 61st Conference of Secretaries of Legislative Bodies in India on January 19 in Patna. During the conference, the delegates will deliberate on ‘Adoption of modern technologies in our legislative bodies for greater efficiency, effectiveness and productivity’.

Secretary-General, Lok Sabha Utpal Kumar Singh will inaugurate and address the Conference.