One dead, six injured as car hits cafe’s terrace in Paris

Paris: One person was killed and six others were injured after a car hit the terrace of a cafe in Paris, the French news channel BFMTV reported, citing police sources.

The accident occurred around 7.30 p.m. on Wednesday evening near the famous Pere Lachaise Cemetery in the 20th arrondissement, reports Xinhua news agency.

The initial toll was one death and three serious injuries, but the number of casualties may rise.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, and police arrested a passenger, who tested positive for drugs and alcohol, BFMTV reported, citing police sources.

Police are conducting forensic examinations on the vehicle, with investigations pointing to a “car accident,” the news channel added.