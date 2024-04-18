One Tourist Dies and Two others Rescued at Malpe Beach

Udupi: A tourist died and two others were rescued at the Malpe Vadabandeshwara beach while they were taking a dip in the sea on Thursday, April 18.

The deceased has been identified as Girish (26), a resident of Belur. Two persons rescued by lifeguards are identified as Ananth Gowda (42) and Santhosh (27), both from Belur Town.

According to the police, a group of tourists from Belur in Hassan district had come to Malpe beach. Girish, Santhosh, and Ananth Gowda got in the water to have a dip. Within minutes, all three were caught in a strong current and washed away.

Lifeguards launched their speedboats and jet-ski and rescued Ananth Gowda and Santhosh.

Sources in the lifeguard group said that, when they picked up Girish, he was already lifeless due to intake of water. He was immediately rushed to Kasturba Hospital, where he was declared dead by the hospital authorities.

Malpe police have registered a case of accidental death and are investigating.