Online gaming addict linked to daylight burglaries arrested

Ghaziabad: Ghaziabad police have nabbed a thief who, driven by a severe addiction to online gaming, boldly committed daylight burglaries in residential areas.

The individual, identified as Muharram, had amassed losses of Rs 62 lakh playing the online Aviator game.

Moreover, the police also arrested a jeweller who was involved in purchasing stolen items from him.

According to officials from Sihani Gate police station, the thief, whose arrest was facilitated by CCTV footage obtained by it, brazenly targeted multiple homes without fear of consequence. He was addicted to the online game, using the alias Muharram. Police recovered jewellery and Rs 5 lakh in cash from his possession. The thief routinely sold stolen items to jeweller Sheikh Sharif in Kaila Bhatta, Ghaziabad, using the proceeds to sustain his online gaming addiction.

Identified as Moharram Ali, also known as Hasan Abbas or Rian Hasan, aged 31 and hailing from Amroha, the accused confessed during questioning to his compulsive habit of playing Aviator, which led to substantial financial losses. To support his lifestyle and feed his gaming addiction, he resorted to burglarising homes and selling the stolen items to Sheikh Sharif.

Moharram Ali faces multiple legal cases in Amroha, including charges under the Arms Act, and another case in Delhi. Police seized from him a scooter stolen from Delhi, a mobile phone, two counterfeit number plates, Rs 5,05,000 in cash, as well as a significant cache of jewellery including chains, rings, earrings, bangles, anklets, children’s bracelets, necklaces, and assorted pieces.

The police officials are actively investigating the case to apprehend any associates involved and recover additional stolen property.