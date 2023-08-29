Online Roulette – Second Most Popular Games In Casinos

Indian Online Casino Data Ranks Games by Turnovers and User Shares

Actual data on the real-life gaming preferences of Indian fans of online casino entertainment has been recently revealed by SevenJackpots in one of their latest research papers dedicated to analysing which games are top-rated and “how much India is subjected to global influences that define the gaming industry.”

The analysed datasets, covering the first ten months of 2022, include information on aggregate real money turnovers and anonymous active user traffic on one of the leading international casino platforms in India.

With the exception of the very generalised category of live game shows, online roulette games are by far the most popular games among desi real money casino players, amassing nearly a quarter, or 22.91%, of the total operator turnovers for the whole analysed period.

Looking at the last three months of the sample (August to October 2022), however, we see that online roulette games have passed the one-quarter mark and have contributed 26.79% of the revenues for the trimester.

The leading casino gaming category – game shows, contributed more than a third or 34.48% of the operator turnovers for the full ten-month period, and their share decreased slightly to 32.81% for the last three months.

Any Game can become a Game Show

The game show category can cover virtually any type of game, as long as it is hosted by a live game presenter and is streamed live from a casino studio, and offers some new bonuses or other extra features that go beyond the classic variants of the game.

Game shows like Monopoly Live, which is based on the famous board game, or Crazy Time, which combines inspiration from the evergreen Wheel of Fortune TV show with bonus games involving physical coin flips and Plinko walls, as well as a virtual board game, testify to the versatility of this broad live casino genre.

The single most popular roulette game according to the analysed hard data is in fact bridging the gap between traditional roulette tables and game shows. It is called Lightning Roulette, and was developed by the producer of the Crazy Time, Monopoly Live, and Dream Catcher game shows – the Swedish studio Evolution.

Lightning Roulette runs like any classic roulette game with European rules , except for the animated lightning which strikes several “lucky numbers” and yields bonus payouts of up to 500x on straight-up bets.

Looking at the chart of the top individual games by turnover provided by SevenJackpots, Lightning Roulette is the absolute leader with a 13.94% contribution, more than twice the turnovers generated by runner-up Crazy Time.

Lightning Roulette leads also by its share of non-unique (recurring) users (33.61%), even if only by a tiny margin compared to Crazy Time (33.47%).

Indians Share Global Trends in Online Casino Gaming

The research team at SevenJackpots has observed “a growing “convergence of tastes” between global casino audiences and Indian players.” All of the top-ranking gaming categories, with the exception of slots, are preferably played in live versions, over HD streams in real-time, and with live casino dealers.

This is valid even for traditional Indian and Asian games like Andar Bahar and Teen Patti or Sic Bo and Dragon Tiger. “This allows desi players to enjoy dynamic and original content within familiar game rules,” the researchers point out.

Besides being live, successful top-ranked games are fast-paced and abound with innovative features such as augmented reality (AR) elements, animations, multi-dimensional views and camera angles, as well as a full range of interactive channels, including touch, type, voice and video.

“Something as simple as chats with dealers and other players stimulates participants and creates a bridge between casual gameplay and real-money thrills. However, now the industry has the means – visual, technical, and interactive – to get players involved, make them feel in control, and recreate complex settings like those of a game show studio and a live casino floor,” the authors add.

