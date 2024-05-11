Tinton Adventure Resort: Riverside Bliss in Udupi

Nestled near the scenic Goliangadi in the Udupi district, Tinton Adventure Resort offers an unforgettable getaway experience for adventure enthusiasts and nature lovers alike. From its picturesque riverside location to its wide array of thrilling activities, the resort promises an exhilarating escape from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Riverside Retreat: Location and Surroundings

Tinton Adventure Resort is blessed with a breathtaking riverside setting, providing guests with stunning views of flowing river water and lush greenery. The serene surroundings create the perfect backdrop for relaxation and rejuvenation, making it an ideal destination for those seeking peace and tranquility amidst nature’s beauty.

Accommodation Options at Tinton Adventure Resort

Guests at Tinton Adventure Resort can choose from a range of accommodation options, including luxurious villas and cozy river-facing rooms. Each accommodation is thoughtfully designed to provide comfort and convenience, with modern amenities and spacious interiors ensuring a relaxing stay for every guest.

Adventure and Thrill: Activities at Tinton Adventure Resort

Beat the heat this summer season at Tinton Adventure Resort, where adrenaline-pumping adventure meets cool waters. Group bookings are now available with a 10% discount, making it the perfect destination for family outings, school trips, and office team-building retreats. School groups enjoy an exclusive 15% discount, ensuring an affordable and memorable experience for students and educators alike.

Land Activities / Facilities:

● Rope Course Activities

● Roller Coaster Zipline

● Zip Line

● Rock Climbing

● Basketball Court

● Volleyball / Badminton

● Indoor Games

● Children’s Play Area

Camp Fire (for people opting for NIGHTOUT PACKAGE)

Activities / Facilities in Water Park

● Rain Dance

● Rainbow Shower

● Various Water Slides

● Tilting Bucket

● Pendulum

Other Water Activities / Facilities

● Speed Boat

● Kayaking

● Swimming Pool

● Fishing

● Paddle Boating

● Motor Boat

Enjoy these thrilling activities with peace of mind knowing that safety and security are top priorities at Tinton Adventure Resort. Our team of trained professionals ensures that all safety measures are in place for every activity, providing guests with a secure and enjoyable experience. Plus, with our enhanced security features, including surveillance cameras and lifeguards stationed at the swimming pool and water park, you can relax and focus on having fun.

Situated in the foothills of the Western Ghats near Agumbe, Tinton Adventure Resort offers a truly immersive experience in nature’s embrace. Whether you’re seeking adventure, relaxation, or a bit of both, our resort has something for everyone.

Perfect for School Trips, College Outings, and Office Team-Building Activities

Tinton Adventure Resort is the ultimate destination for school trips, college outings, and office team-building activities. With its diverse range of activities and facilities, the resort provides the perfect setting for bonding and adventure. Plus, with easy access from Udupi, Kundapura, and Shimoga, getting here is a breeze.

Riverside Event Venue for Private Ceremonies

Looking for an intimate and picturesque venue for your special event? Look no further than Tinton Adventure Resort. Our riverside event venue offers a stunning backdrop for weddings, pre-wedding photoshoots, and other private ceremonies, ensuring unforgettable memories for you and your guests.

Tinton’s Presence in Chikkamagalur: Tinton Hill Stay

In addition to our Udupi location, Tinton Adventure Resort also has a presence in Chikkamagalur by the name of Tinton Hill Stay. This cozy 3-room villa offers comfortable and well-appointed rooms, providing a peaceful retreat for guests. The rooms are designed to blend modern conveniences with the natural beauty of the surrounding landscape.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tinton Adventure Resort is more than just a getaway destination – it’s an experience to remember. With its stunning riverside setting, thrilling activities, and top-notch amenities, the resort offers the perfect blend of adventure and relaxation for guests of all ages. Plan your next adventure at Tinton Adventure Resort and make memories that will last a lifetime.

FAQs

1. Is Tinton Adventure Resort suitable for children?

– Absolutely! Tinton Adventure Resort offers a range of activities suitable for children of all ages, including a dedicated children’s play area and kid-friendly adventure sports.

2. Are there vegetarian options available at the resort’s restaurant?

– Yes, the resort’s restaurant caters to all dietary preferences, including vegetarian options. Guests can enjoy delicious meals made from fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

3. What safety measures are in place for adventure activities?

– The safety of our guests is our top priority. All adventure activities at Tinton Adventure Resort are conducted under the supervision of experienced guides and instructors, with safety equipment provided for participants.

4. Can I host a corporate event or team-building retreat at the resort?

– Absolutely! Tinton Adventure Resort offers a range of facilities and amenities suitable for corporate events and team-building activities. Get in touch with our events team to discuss your requirements.

5. How do I make a reservation at Tinton Adventure Resort?

– Making a reservation is easy! Simply visit our website or contact our reservations team to book your stay at Tinton Adventure Resort today.