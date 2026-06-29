Op Sindoor heroes Air Marshal Bharti, Lt Gen Ghai among 105 awarded by President

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Monday conferred 105 Distinguished Service Decorations to the personnel of the defence forces, including Operation Sindoor heroes Air Marshal Awadhesh Kumar Bharti and Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai.

During the Defence Investiture Ceremony 2026 (Phase-II) at Rashtrapati Bhawan, the President honoured personnel from the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), an official statement said on Monday.

These decorations – 7 Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medals, 30 Param Vishisht Seva Medals, 12 Uttam Yudh Seva Medals and 56 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals – have been given to the personnel for their distinguished service of exceptional order, it said.

The awardees included Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, who spearheaded military operations as Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) during Operation Sindoor last year. He was awarded the Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal. From the Kumaon Regiment, he served at the Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence (Army).

Air Marshal Awadhesh Kumar Bharti, AVSM, VM, Flying (Pilot), who played a key role in IAF actions during the Operation, was also decorated with the Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal.

During one of his media briefings on the Operation, Air Marshal Bharti had quoted the Ramcharitmanas: “Vinay na maanat jaladh jad gaye teen din beeti. Bole Ram sakop tab, bhay binu hoye na preeti”. (The ocean, unmoved by polite requests, remained obstinate for three days. Then Lord Rama, in anger, said — without fear, love does not arise).

On Monday, Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, was awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal. He assumed charge as the 27th Chief of the Naval Staff of the Indian Navy on May 31, 2026.

Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, presently serving as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff, and will take charge as the next Chief of the Army Staff with effect from June 30, received the Uttam Yudh Seva Medal.

Surgeon Rear Admiral (now Surgeon Vice Admiral) Vivek Hande, VSM, received the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence.

Indian Coast Guard’s Additional Director General Donny Michael, PTM, TM, was also conferred the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, said the statement.

Other winners of the Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal included Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, PVSM, AVSM, SM, the Madras Regiment, Headquarters Northern Command; Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, PVSM, AVSM, VM, Flying (Pilot); Vice Admiral Sanjay Jasjit Singh, PVSM, AVSM, NM (retired); Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari, PVSM, AVSM, VM, Flying (Pilot) (Retired) and Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra, AVSM, VSM, Flying (Pilot).

–IANS

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New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday conferred 105 Distinguished Service Decorations to the personnel of the defence forces, including Operation Sindoor heroes Air Marshal Awadhesh Kumar Bharti and Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai.

During the Defence Investiture Ceremony 2026 (Phase-II) at Rashtrapati Bhawan, the President honoured personnel from the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), an official statement said on Monday.

These decorations – 7 Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medals, 30 Param Vishisht Seva Medals, 12 Uttam Yudh Seva Medals and 56 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals – have been given to the personnel for their distinguished service of exceptional order, it said.

The awardees included Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, who spearheaded military operations as Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) during Operation Sindoor last year. He was awarded the Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal. From the Kumaon Regiment, he served at the Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence (Army).

Air Marshal Awadhesh Kumar Bharti, AVSM, VM, Flying (Pilot), who played a key role in IAF actions during the Operation, was also decorated with the Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal.

During one of his media briefings on the Operation, Air Marshal Bharti had quoted the Ramcharitmanas: “Vinay na maanat jaladh jad gaye teen din beeti. Bole Ram sakop tab, bhay binu hoye na preeti”. (The ocean, unmoved by polite requests, remained obstinate for three days. Then Lord Rama, in anger, said — without fear, love does not arise).

On Monday, Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, was awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal. He assumed charge as the 27th Chief of the Naval Staff of the Indian Navy on May 31, 2026.

Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, presently serving as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff, and will take charge as the next Chief of the Army Staff with effect from June 30, received the Uttam Yudh Seva Medal.

Surgeon Rear Admiral (now Surgeon Vice Admiral) Vivek Hande, VSM, received the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence.

Indian Coast Guard’s Additional Director General Donny Michael, PTM, TM, was also conferred the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, said the statement.

Other winners of the Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal included Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, PVSM, AVSM, SM, the Madras Regiment, Headquarters Northern Command; Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, PVSM, AVSM, VM, Flying (Pilot); Vice Admiral Sanjay Jasjit Singh, PVSM, AVSM, NM (retired); Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari, PVSM, AVSM, VM, Flying (Pilot) (Retired) and Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra, AVSM, VSM, Flying (Pilot).

–IANS

rch/uk

Op Sindoor heroes Air Marshal Bharti, Lt Gen Ghai among 105 awarded by President

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Monday conferred 105 Distinguished Service Decorations to the personnel of the defence forces, including Operation Sindoor heroes Air Marshal Awadhesh Kumar Bharti and Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai.

During the Defence Investiture Ceremony 2026 (Phase-II) at Rashtrapati Bhawan, the President honoured personnel from the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), an official statement said on Monday.

These decorations – 7 Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medals, 30 Param Vishisht Seva Medals, 12 Uttam Yudh Seva Medals and 56 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals – have been given to the personnel for their distinguished service of exceptional order, it said.

The awardees included Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, who spearheaded military operations as Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) during Operation Sindoor last year. He was awarded the Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal. From the Kumaon Regiment, he served at the Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence (Army).

Air Marshal Awadhesh Kumar Bharti, AVSM, VM, Flying (Pilot), who played a key role in IAF actions during the Operation, was also decorated with the Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal.

During one of his media briefings on the Operation, Air Marshal Bharti had quoted the Ramcharitmanas: “Vinay na maanat jaladh jad gaye teen din beeti. Bole Ram sakop tab, bhay binu hoye na preeti”. (The ocean, unmoved by polite requests, remained obstinate for three days. Then Lord Rama, in anger, said — without fear, love does not arise).

On Monday, Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, was awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal. He assumed charge as the 27th Chief of the Naval Staff of the Indian Navy on May 31, 2026.

Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, presently serving as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff, and will take charge as the next Chief of the Army Staff with effect from June 30, received the Uttam Yudh Seva Medal.

Surgeon Rear Admiral (now Surgeon Vice Admiral) Vivek Hande, VSM, received the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence.

Indian Coast Guard’s Additional Director General Donny Michael, PTM, TM, was also conferred the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, said the statement.

Other winners of the Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal included Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, PVSM, AVSM, SM, the Madras Regiment, Headquarters Northern Command; Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, PVSM, AVSM, VM, Flying (Pilot); Vice Admiral Sanjay Jasjit Singh, PVSM, AVSM, NM (retired); Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari, PVSM, AVSM, VM, Flying (Pilot) (Retired) and Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra, AVSM, VSM, Flying (Pilot).