Orange alert issued for Mumbai, Thane; Mandvi records 150 mm rainfall

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts in Maharashtra, warning of moderate to intense spells of rainfall at isolated places over the next three hours. The weather office has advised residents to take necessary precautions as heavy rain continues to lash the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

According to the IMD’s nowcast warning, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Mumbai city and its suburbs during the day. Occasional gusty winds reaching speeds of 50-60 kmph are also expected.

Mumbai witnessed intense rainfall during the 24 hours between 8 a.m. on July 2 and 6 a.m. on July 3. According to data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Mandvi Fire Station recorded the city’s highest rainfall at 150.2 mm. The continuous downpour has disrupted normal life across the financial capital, leading to widespread waterlogging and traffic congestion.

In the island city, Malabar Hill received 145.8 mm of rainfall, followed by the B Ward Office with 140.8 mm, Menonwada Fire Station with 140.2 mm, and the Municipal Head Office with 139.2 mm.

Among the western suburbs, Malpa Dongari Municipal School in Andheri recorded the highest rainfall at 136.6 mm. It was followed by the K East Ward Office with 134.6 mm, Versova Wastewater Treatment Facility and Lagoons with 129.4 mm, Versova Pumping Station with 128.8 mm, and Andheri Fire Station with 128.6 mm.

In the eastern suburbs, Paspoli Powai Municipal School recorded the highest rainfall at 124 mm, followed by Mankhurd Fire Station with 117.8 mm, the S Ward Office with 116.2 mm, and Gawanpada Fire Station with 115.6 mm.

The heavy rainfall has left several parts of Mumbai inundated, with major traffic corridors affected by severe waterlogging. Areas including Dadar East and Sion Gandhi Market witnessed significant flooding, causing hardship for commuters and disrupting normal daily activities.

A tree collapsed in Mumbai’s Santacruz area on Thursday afternoon, leaving eight people injured amid the heavy rains. Earlier in the day, the BMC received 91 complaints related to tree and branch falls, nine complaints of short circuits, and four complaints of partial house or wall collapses. No casualties were reported in the short-circuit or house collapse incidents.

The BMC said that average rainfall recorded between 8 a.m. on July 2 and 8 a.m. on July 3 stood at 126 mm in the island city, 110 mm in the eastern suburbs, and 114 mm in the western suburbs.

The IMD has also warned of high tide at 2:18 p.m. on Friday, with a tidal height of 4.28 metres, and has urged citizens to remain cautious in low-lying and flood-prone areas.