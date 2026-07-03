‘All allegations must be probed’: VHP Chief on Ram Temple funds embezzlement row

New Delhi: Amid the growing controversy over alleged embezzlement of funds and donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) President Alok Kumar on Friday said that all allegations must be subjected to a fair and comprehensive investigation.

Speaking on the allegations against Champat Rai in connection with the Ayodhya embellishment case, Kumar said, “At this point, I cannot say much about either of these matters. Allegations have been made. Some people have also made allegations against him. Those allegations are being investigated. People are asking me whether the allegations against him will also be investigated. My understanding is that the Trust itself has said that there should be a comprehensive investigation. Therefore, whoever the allegations have been made against, those allegations should be investigated…”

The remarks come as scrutiny intensifies over the alleged misappropriation of donations at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Earlier, Trust Office In-charge Prakash Gupta had alleged irregularities in the donation counting process, claiming that workers brought in by the State Bank of India (SBI) for handling cash collections may have been involved in wrongdoing.

He had said that the counting process was under SBI’s responsibility and carried out under an agreement between the bank and the temple trust.

Gupta further stated that while a member of the trust supervised the process, they were not aware of any alleged theft taking place. He maintained that the trust itself was not involved in the alleged irregularities and reiterated that responsibility lay with the external personnel assigned for counting duties.

As the political discourse around the Ram Temple intensifies, Alok Kumar also responded to remarks by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, stating, “Everyone has the right to dream, and he has that right too. But if people think that Akhilesh Yadav will get votes in the name of the Ram Temple, they will also be asked whether they ordered the firing or not, and whether kar sevaks were killed or not. Years later, when their spokesperson was asked if they would apologise for it, he said they would not…”

The controversy has added a fresh political dimension to the already sensitive issue surrounding the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, with calls growing for transparency and accountability. The Trust has earlier indicated that it supports a comprehensive probe into all allegations related to the matter.