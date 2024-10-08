Orientation Program for I BDS 2024 Batch held at Yenepoya Dental College

Mangaluru: On 1st October 2024, Yenepoya Dental College, a constituent of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), hosted an Orientation Program for the inaugural Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) batch of 2024-25. This event marked a significant milestone for the new students and their families, providing essential insights into the institution and its culture.

The program commenced with an invocation led by Dr. Syed Miqdad, setting a reflective tone for the day. The formal welcome address was delivered by Dr. Sham S Bhat, the Dean of the Faculty of Dentistry, who extended his congratulations and best wishes to the incoming batch. Following this, Principal Dr. Laxmikanth Chatra elaborated on the commendable growth of the institution, highlighting its advanced infrastructure and the extensive facilities available to students.

Further enriching the orientation experience, Dean of Student Affairs, Dr. Maji Jose, presented an overview of the various student support initiatives designed to foster academic and personal development. Chief Administrative Officer, Lt. Col. Pankajakshan, emphasized the importance of maintaining a code of conduct that reflects the values and expectations of the institution, thereby nurturing a disciplined and respectful environment. The presence of Vice Principal Dr. Hassan Sarfaraz underscored the collaborative commitment of the faculty towards the students’ success.

The program was meticulously coordinated by Dr. Varsha Upadhya and Dr. Raksha Ballal, who served as Masters of Ceremony, guiding the proceedings and ensuring a seamless flow of activities. This orientation not only served as an introduction to the academic journey ahead but also reinforced the sense of community and support that the institution extends to its students and their families.

In conclusion, the Orientation Program for the I BDS 2024 Batch not only equipped students with vital information about their new environment but also instilled a sense of belonging and enthusiasm as they embarked on their academic pursuits at Yenepoya Dental College.



