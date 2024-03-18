Original ‘Chandni Bar’ writer to helm remake of Madhur Bandarkar’s 2001 film

Mumbai: The National Award-winning film ‘Chandni Bar’ is getting a sequel, and is set to start the production by mid-year, after finalising the casting and other pre-production processes.

Mohan Azad, who wrote the screenplay and the dialogues for the original 2001 film, helms the sequel.

The film has set its release for December 2025. While no actors have been officially approached yet, some cast members from the first film may be considered for roles in the sequel.

Talking about the sequel, Mohan Azad said: “The producer of this film R. Mohan had expressed this desire long ago about the sequel of ‘Chandni Bar’, about whose story we were very confused. But I am happy that we have written the story of this sequel film in a tremendous manner. And I am sure that we will be able to repeat the same success of ‘Chandni Bar’ once again in the coming year”.

‘Chandni Bar’, which was released in 2001, was directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, who is known for ‘Page 3’, and ‘Fashion’.

The film starred Tabu in the lead role.

After exploring acting and writing, Mohan Azad is venturing into direction with ‘Chandni Bar 2’.

His directorial debut film, ‘What a Kismat’, a unique comedy tailored for contemporary youth, is scheduled for release in theatres on March 22. The film is produced by Akhilesh Rai’s RG Production.