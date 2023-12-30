Osmitay- A Record Breaking 500th Show

Mangaluru: The Konkani Blockbuster Film – Osmitay had its 500th Show screened at Jeppu’s Prashanth Nivas 0n 29th December 2023.

The Chief Guest of the short stage program, Mr Stanley Fernandes – Muscat, opined on how Osmitay Movie’s success became a benchmark in Konkani and also wished Mandd Sobhann to undertake more of such great ventures.

On the Same stage, Mandd Sobhann Gurkar Eric Ozario and his dear wife Joyce Ozario celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary by cutting a cake. The inmates of Prashanth Nivas, Lily Mary, Agnes and Mabel sang a beautiful song wishing the couple. Sr. Flora SCCG congratulated the couple and wished Mandd Sobhann great success in their works in Konkani.

Sr. Jacintha SCCG, Louis J Pinto, Kishore Fernandes and Naveen Lobo were present on the stage. Clita Noronha made all the necessary arrangements. Mandd Sobhann Committee members Kingsley Nazareth, Rony Crasta, Rony Arun, Vikas Lasrado, Raina Sequiera and Alron Rodrigues were also present. Vitori Karkal Compered the program.

Following this, the 500th show of Osmitay was screened for the inmates of Prashanth Nivas. Osmitay, which has been screened in 14 countries across the globe so far, have set a new record in Konkani by witnessing 500 screenings in only 106 days.



