Own your Indian Identity,’ urges Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrao to the Indian Priests and Sisters in Rome

Vatican City, Rome (CCBI): His Eminence Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrão, the President of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI) and Archbishop of Goa and Daman, made a heartfelt plea for the maintenance of a robust cultural and national identity among Indian priests, sisters and brothers residing in Rome. The Cardinal conveyed this message during a well-attended meeting with them on Monday, October 30, 2023, at the Collegio Urbano in the Vatican City.

“Within the Latin Church in India, we are blessed with a tapestry of beautiful cultures, languages, ethnicities and rituals. As members of this diverse community, it is paramount that we preserve our sense of identity and connection to our roots in India, even when we are far from home. Let us draw inspiration from the Roman culture and our faith, allowing it to empower and motivate our personal and spiritual growth,” said Cardinal Filipe Neri.

The gathering was organized by the CCBI unit in Rome. Prior to the meeting, all gathered in the Chapel of the Collegio Urbano for a deeply meaningful Eucharistic celebration, presided over by Cardinal Filipe Neri, during which Abp. George Antonysamy, the Vice President of the CCBI and Archbishop of Madras-Mylapore, delivered the homily.

Cardinal Oswald Gracias, the Archbishop of Bombay, played a pivotal role in facilitating the gathering. The meeting commenced with an opening prayer led by Cardinal Anthony Poola, the Archbishop of Hyderabad, and was gracefully concluded with a closing prayer offered by Most Rev. Alex Vadakumthala, the Bishop of Kannur. Fr Paul Sunny, the Chaplain for Indians in Italy, extended a warm welcome to all the dignitaries. The gathering was aslo addressed by Rev. Dr. Armando Nugnes, Rector of Collegio Urbano. The vote of thanks was eloquently proposed by Fr. Jayanth Rayan, Chaplain for Tamil Community.

The gathering, which brought together more than 300 Indian priests, sisters and brothers, was organized under the auspices of the CCBI. The CCBI Officials were in Rome to attend the XVI General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops, which concluded on October 29, 2023. Seven distinguished delegates from the CCBI participated in this significant Synod in Rome.

Rev. Dr. Stephen Alathara

Deputy Secretary General, CCBI