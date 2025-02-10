Ox Transporting Tempo Overturns in Udupi, Two Injured

Udupi: In a concerning incident early this morning, a tempo reportedly engaged in the illegal transport of oxen overturned near Ambagilu Junction, resulting in injuries to two individuals and two oxen. The vehicle was reportedly en route from Sankeshwar to Mangalore when it lost control.

The injured parties have been identified as Sheetal Ganapati Bagannar and Yamanappa Ramesh Arjun Wad. Eyewitness accounts indicate that another individual, known as Parashu, fled the scene before the arrival of authorities. At the time of the accident, the tempo was carrying five oxen, raising significant concerns regarding the conditions under which these animals were being transported.

Currently, the two injured individuals are receiving medical treatment at a local hospital, while the status of the injured oxen has not been disclosed. In response to the incident, law enforcement officials have registered a case at the Udupi City Police Station and have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the illegal transport of the animals.

Authorities are expected to assess this incident as part of a broader initiative to address illegal animal transportation practices, emphasizing the importance of compliance with regional regulations designed to safeguard both human and animal welfare. This incident highlights the urgent need for stricter enforcement of transportation laws to prevent similar occurrences in the future.