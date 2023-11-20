PAC constable held for raping woman in UP’s Agra



Kanpur: A constable from the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), posted in Kanpur, has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman in his hometown in Agra, the police said.

The 23-year-old woman, who got engaged on November 5, was on her way to settle pending dues at a nearby marriage home when the constable, Yogesh Kumar, convinced her to accompany him on his motorcycle.

The survivor said Kumar forcibly took her to a room, where she was physically assaulted and sexually abused on Thursday.

Pushpendra, the caretaker of the marriage home, stood guard outside the room.

Acting on the woman’s complaint, the police registered an FIR against the constable and the caretaker, citing charges under sections 376 (rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The survivor added that the constable filmed an obscene video of her and threatened to share it on social media.

She said, “He also threatened to harm my family if I reported the incident. Eventually, he dropped me near my house after I pleaded with him to let me go.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sonam Kumar said, “The woman underwent a medical examination and recorded her statement before the magistrate under CrPC Section 164. The accused constable has been arrested as per court orders.”

Locals said the woman hails from a financially struggling family, and is the youngest of three siblings. Her father, a labourer, passed away during the Covid-19 pandemic. She now lives with her mother and her siblings and works at a mobile phone shop.