Pachanady Dumping Ground Sparks Health Crisis Among Mangalore Students, NSUI Demands Action

Mangalore: Concerns are mounting over a burgeoning health crisis affecting students in the vicinity of the Pachanady dumping ground within Mangalore City Corporation limits. Christon Menezes, President of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) Mangalore City South, has issued a formal appeal to state and local authorities, highlighting the severe health repercussions experienced by school and college students living near the waste disposal site.

In a letter addressed to key officials, including the Hon. Chief Secretary, Hon. Governor, and Hon. Chief Minister, Menezes details the alarming prevalence of respiratory ailments, including asthma, chest pain, and breathing difficulties, among students attending institutions in the surrounding area. He reports instances of hospitalization and school dropout rates attributed to the deteriorating air quality and unsanitary conditions stemming from the Pachanady dumping ground.

“The negligence of the Mangalore City Corporation and the district administration is gambling with the lives of our students,” Menezes stated. He strongly condemned the apparent inaction on the part of relevant authorities, emphasizing the urgent need for decisive intervention to safeguard the health and well-being of the affected student population.

The NSUI is demanding the immediate relocation of the Pachanady dumping ground to a site outside the city limits, stipulating a minimum buffer zone of 5 kilometers from any school, college, or residential area. The organization argues that such a measure is crucial to mitigate the ongoing health hazards and prevent further exacerbation.

The escalating concerns surrounding the Pachanady dumping ground are likely to place significant pressure on the Mangalore City Corporation and district administration to address the issue comprehensively and implement sustainable waste management solutions. The long-term impact on the health and education of students residing near the site remains a pressing concern requiring immediate attention.



