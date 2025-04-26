Pahalgam attack: More countries express solidarity with India, offer support in fight against terrorism

New Delhi: Ambassadors of Israel, Egypt, Argentina, and Nepal met External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar in New Delhi on Friday, expressing solidarity with India in its fight against terrorism following the heinous terror attack in Pahalgam.

Helen Clark, former Prime Minister of New Zealand currently visiting India, also called on EAM at his office to express solidarity on the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

“Good to meet former PM of New Zealand Helen Clark this evening. Appreciate her support and solidarity on the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Discussed cooperation in health and development,” EAM Jaishankar posted on X after meeting the Kiwi leader.

Jaishankar also held a conversation over phone with Faisal bin Farhan, the Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday’s terrorist attack in which 26 innocent civilians lost their lives and several others were injured.

“Had a telecon with Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan of Saudi Arabia. Discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack and its cross-border linkages,” the External Affairs Minister said.

Earlier in the day, the EAM met Israeli Ambassador Reuven Azar and appreciated Israel’s steadfast support in combating cross-border terrorism. “A good discussion with Ambassador Reuven Azar of Israel in New Delhi today,” said Jaishankar.

Azar also took to social media and expressed gratitude to EAM Jaishankar for an engaging discussion.

“Thankful for the useful discussion Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar. Looking forward to work together to overcome common challenges and untap India and Israel many opportunities!” he posted on X.

The Ambassador of Egypt also called on Jaishankar and offered support in fighting terrorism.

“Received Ambassador Kamel Zayed of Egypt. Discussed deepening our strategic partnership. Appreciated Egypt’s support in the fight against terrorism,” the EAM posted on X.

Jaishankar met Nepal’s Ambassador Shankar Sharma late afternoon and offered his condolences on the death of a Nepali national in the Pahalgam terror attack. He further discussed developments in India–Nepal bilateral ties.

The Ambassador of Nepal expressed strong solidarity with India following the deadly terror attack.

“Shared our deep condolences and firm solidarity with India over the Pahalgam terror attack with EAM S Jaishankar ji today. He also expressed condolences on the death of a Nepali national, Sudip Neupane. We also reviewed our overall Nepal-India ties,” Shankar Sharma posted on X.

EAM Jaishankar also met Argentinian Ambassador Mariano Caucino and welcomed Argentina’s condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack. The EAM said that both leaders spoke about advancing bilateral and multilateral cooperation between India and Argentina.

Meanwhile, several top leaders across the globe dialled Prime Minister Narendra Modi and conveyed their condolences on the death of innocent civilians in the Pahalgam terror attack while condemning the heinous act.

The attack has triggered a string of strong retaliatory diplomatic and strategic actions by India, including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, expulsion of Pakistani military attaches, closure of the Attari-Wagah border, and cancellation of the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals.