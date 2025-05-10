Pak fired high-speed missile, tried to hit health facilities, schools but was thwarted: Centre slams escalation bid

New Delhi: The Centre, in a special briefing on ‘Operation Sindoor’ on Saturday, called out Pakistan’s brazen attempt to escalate the matter by repeatedly targeting India’s military as well as civilian centres and also slammed the state-sponsored propaganda machinery for spewing canards. The briefing also assured the nation that all of Pakistan’s nefarious attempts had been thwarted by the alert Indian military.

In the Press briefing, helmed by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Army Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said that Pakistan has been continuously attacking India’s western borders with drones, long-range weapons, loitering munitions and also fighter jets to target Indian military sites.

Pointing to a particular escalation, she informed that a high-speed missile was launched by Pakistan at 1.40 am, last night to target an air base in Punjab, in clear violation of the international norms.

The ‘Operation Sindoor’ briefing team collectively held Pakistan responsible for the escalation, while stating that India acted in a measured and calibrated manner to destroy terror hubs but Pakistan was deliberately targeting civilian and military infrastructure on the Indian side.

They also informed that certain health facilities and school premises were targeted in last night’s escalation by Pakistani forces.

Vikram Misri further called out Pakistan’s lies and propaganda factory and stated that the state machinery was involved in peddling a fake narrative and also urged everyone to not pay heed to it.

As part of its malicious misinformation campaign, Pakistan claimed to have destroyed an Indian S-400 system and airfields in Sirsa and Surat.

“All these are brazen lies and part of its propaganda war. India unequivocally rejects these false claims being spread by Pakistan,” they said.

Colonel Qureshi also said India’s air defence systems intercepted several projectiles sent by Pakistan and informed that Pakistan tried to infiltrate via air at more than 26 places, trying to hit military bases in Udhampur, Bhuj, Pathankot, Bathinda but most of them were neutralised.

Pakistan launched multiple armed drones from its soil over Khasa Cantt in Amritsar; however, the UAVS were successfully intercepted by the Indian Army’s air defence systems.

“Pakistan’s blatant escalation with drone strikes and other munitions continues along our Western borders. In one such incident, today at approximately 5 a.m., multiple enemy armed drones were spotted flying over Khasa Cantt, Amritsar. The hostile drones were instantly engaged and destroyed by our air defence units,” the Indian Army stated.

Condemning the provocation, the Army said, “Pakistan’s blatant attempt to violate India’s sovereignty and endanger civilians is unacceptable. Indian Army will thwart enemy designs.”

In yet another befitting reply to Pakistan’s nefarious activities, the Border Security Force (BSF) has completely destroyed a Pakistani post and a terrorist launch pad in Looni, District Sialkot, opposite Akhnoor area, from where the tube drones were being launched to attack India.

“On 9 May 2025, from about 2100 hrs, Pakistan initiated unprovoked firing on BSF posts in the Jammu Sector. BSF responded in a commensurate manner, causing widespread damage to the posts and assets of the Pakistan Rangers along the International Boundary.

“The terrorist launch pad at Looni, District Sialkot, opposite Akhnoor area, was completely destroyed by the BSF. Our resolve to protect India’s sovereignty is unshaken,” the BSF said in a statement.