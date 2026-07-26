Pakistan: Summoning of Imran Khan’s sister reflects growing control over political speech

Brussels: The Pakistani government has criticised remarks made by former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sister Noreen Niazi in a recent interview, calling them detrimental to the national interests. Pakistan’s Information Minister Attaullah Tarar accused Niazi of tarnishing the country’s image internationally, while ministers Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and Tallal Chaudhry said such statements weaken the country’s credibility on the global stage.

In contrast, Jemima Goldsmith, Imran Khan’s former wife, criticised the authorities for what she described as the criminalisation of political speech and the shrinking space for public discourse, a report has highlighted.

Pakistan’s National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) on July 18 reportedly summoned Niazi for an inquiry following the widespread circulation of her interview on social media, over allegations that she has disseminated “false, offensive, and inflammatory” information.

“An online political discussion involving Noreen Niazi developed into a national-security controversy in Pakistan after authorities investigated remarks she reportedly made about the country’s relations with the United States, India, Iran and the possible expansion of the Abraham Accords. The case is significant less for the specific opinions expressed than for the government’s decision to treat political commentary as a potential threat to Pakistan’s diplomatic credibility and national interests,” Greek lawyer, writer, and journalist, Dimitra Staikou wrote in the ‘Europa Wire’.

According to Staikou, the importance of the case stems less from the content of Niazi’s remarks and more from how they were framed as a matter of national security.

“The transformation of a public political statement into the subject of a criminal investigation illustrates a broader shift in the way states perceive the relationship between information, political communication, and national security. Information is no longer viewed solely as a means of shaping public opinion; it has increasingly become a strategic resource with potential implications for social cohesion, international credibility, and a state’s diplomatic standing,” she stated.

The report argued that the Niazi case goes beyond the sphere of domestic political rivalry, reflecting how control and management of information have emerged as key elements of national power.

“Regardless of the merits of the views expressed, the response of the Pakistani authorities demonstrates that incidents of this nature may be incorporated into a broader strategy of strategic communication through which a state seeks to strengthen its image as a responsible and credible international actor, preserve its institutional legitimacy, and manage narratives that it perceives as affecting its national interests,” it mentioned.

The Niazi case, it said, ultimately reflects a broader reality of modern geopolitics: “States compete not only for control over territory, strategic resources, or military balances, but also for control over the narratives that shape international legitimacy, credibility, and, ultimately, the exercise of power itself.”