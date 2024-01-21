Pakistani, Taliban personnel clash on border in Kunar, 3 dead



Kabul: Days after tit-for-tat attacks between Iran and Pakistan, Pakistan border guards and Afghan’s ruling Taliban clashed on the Durand Line on Saturday, leaving at least three dead, reports said.

Following sporadic clashes over the past year, a new incident was reported as Taliban and Pakistani personnel clashed on the border in Afghanistan’s Kunar province, TOLOnews reported, citing local sources.

At least three people were reportedly killed and six others injured in the clashes.

As per the report, Pakistani forces used artillery to shell Taliban positions in Kunar province as the clashes broke out after Pakistani forces violated the border.