Palestinian death toll in Gaza rises to 33,482: Ministry



Gaza: The Health Ministry in Gaza said that the Palestinian death toll has risen to 33,482 as a result of ongoing Israeli attacks.

During the past 24 hours, the Israeli army killed 122 Palestinians and wounded 56 others, bringing the total death toll to 33,482 and injuries to 76,049 since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict, the Ministry said on Wednesday in a statement.

Some victims are still under the rubble and on the roads as the Israeli army prevents ambulance and civil defence crews from reaching them, according to the statement as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

Israel launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through southern Israel on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage.