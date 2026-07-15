Panels set up to expose state govt’s anti-people policies: Himachal BJP

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday announced constitution of a state-level chargesheet committee and a mass agitation committee to expose what it alleged were anti-people policies, unfulfilled promises, corruption, and administrative failures of the state government and to launch a statewide public movement against it.

BJP state President Rajeev Bindal claimed that during its three-and-a-half years in office, the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government has betrayed the trust of the people and pushed Himachal Pradesh into economic and administrative distress by bringing development activities to a standstill.

He categorically said, “The Congress government will be surrounded on every front and politically cornered.”

He said the BJP would take the government’s failures to every village and every household while launching a strong public movement on issues concerning the people of the state.

Besides Bindal, the committee comprises Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, Lok Sabha member Anurag Thakur, Rajya Sabha members Sikander Kumar and Harsh Mahajan, former state party President Satpal Singh Satti, legislators Randhir Sharma, Vikram Thakur, Sudhir Sharma and Balbir Verma, state General Secretary Payal Vaidya and former legislator Rajendra Rana.

The committee will prepare a report highlighting the alleged failures and shortcomings of the government and present it before the people.

Similarly, the mass agitation committee has been constituted to formulate the strategy for statewide public awareness campaigns, protests, demonstrations, and mass outreach programmes.

Bindal said the BJP is committed to safeguarding the interests of the people, ensuring the state’s development, and providing good governance.

He said the Himachal government would be held accountable before the people for every false promise, anti-people decision, and administrative failure.

He emphasised that this initiative is not merely a political programme but a comprehensive public campaign aimed at protecting the interests of the state and restoring the people’s trust.