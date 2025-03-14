Pant is unique in the way he bats and scores runs, says Denesh Ramdin

New Delhi: Former West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Denesh Ramdin believes Rishabh Pant is a unique keeper-batter in the current cricketing world, citing the way he bats and amasses runs.

Pant, who was an unused member in the Indian team winning 2025 Champions Trophy, will be seen in action as Lucknow Super Giants’ skipper in IPL 2025 starting from March 22. “Obviously, Rishabh Pant is one—he’s unique in the way he bats and scores runs. There’s a young guy from Australia, Josh Inglis—he did well in the Champions Trophy. Tom Banton is up there as well. There are many young keepers coming through.

“Back in the day, wicketkeepers were primarily just keepers, but now cricket has evolved. The role of the keeper-batsman has expanded, starting with players like Adam Gilchrist, who opened the batting and excelled. Others like Quinton de Kock, Brendon McCullum, and of course, the exceptional Mahendra Singh Dhoni, have been fantastic in shaping the modern wicketkeeper’s role,” said Ramdin ahead of the IML semi-final between Sri Lanka Masters and West Indies Masters in Raipur.

He also shared his thoughts on how Sunil Narine might perform in IPL 2025 for defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders. “Obviously, Narine was the MVP last year, and his team won the championship. He’ll have a lot of confidence going into the new season, but every season brings a new atmosphere and new challenges, with different players in the team.

“I have no doubt that Sunil, though a man of few words, expresses himself fully through his performances with both the ball and the bat,” he added.

Ramdin further reflected on how the festival of Holi is celebrated by the Indian origin community in Trinidad and Tobago. “It’s very similar to India. When you go to the Savannahs, you have the songs playing, you have the Holi powder, and you just go around sharing it with everyone, having a really good time.”