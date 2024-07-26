Paper leak is the ‘most heinous crime’, says Sachin Pilot

Jaipur: Congress leader and former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, while targeting the Centre over the irregularities in the NEET exam, has called paper leak the “most heinous crime” and said that those in power who are turning a blind eye to the paper leaks are equally responsible for the crime.

“There is no crime more heinous than a paper leak. Do not leak papers in the country and the state. You all know my stand on paper leaks. I was firm on it yesterday. I am firm on it today and will always be firm on it in future,” Pilot said on Thursday.

He was speaking at the oath-taking ceremony of the newly-appointed National Students’ Union of India State President Vinod Jakhar for taking charge held at the Birla Auditorium here on Thursday.

The Congress leader added: “Whoever has knowingly or unknowingly played with the future of thousands and lakhs of children deserves punishment. I think someone has rightly said that every mistake demands punishment. If you make a mistake, then you should also be punished. No one has the right to play with the future of the youth. No matter how big a leader or officer you are.”

“Preparing for the exam and getting a job has become most difficult in this country. Not only the child but his entire family is involved in this process. The government has no answer to the rigging of the NEET.”

Pilot said: “The government itself is accepting that there has been some irregularity at some places. Now the time has come that we all have to ask why exam papers get leaked. Who gets them done? Nothing will be achieved by doing paperwork, giving speeches and shedding crocodile tears. Those people will have to be caught. After all, who is getting the paper leaked? Those people will have to be forced to act, who tolerate such a heinous crime while being in power. Because those who are tolerating this crime are equally guilty.”