Parashurama Theme Park Issue: BJP holds Protest against Congress, demands proper investigation

Udupi: “The Congress is making baseless allegations regarding the Parashurama Theme Park in Karkala. Currently, the Congress leaders are holding protests and playing politics by visiting the house of the sculptor who built the Parashurama statue in Bangalore.

Under the leadership of BJP District President Kishore Kumar Kundapur, a protest was held near the Udupi District Commissioner’s office on Monday, August 5. After the protest, a memorandum was submitted to the District Commissioner, urging her to take appropriate action against the Congresses’ cheap politics.”

Addressing the protesters district BJP president Kishore Kumar said, “Congress’s dirty politics is not new to the people. They do not believe in history and religion. Baseless allegations are being made against Sunil Kumar. Congress, which has been involved in various scandals, is feeling scared. When the police raided the Kengeri godown where the idol was installed, Congress leader Uday Kumar Shetty had gone there and asked what was happening.”

“The behaviour of the Congress people repeatedly proves that they do not accept the country’s history, Lord Rama, and Hindutva. The BJP’s padayatra from Bengaluru to Mysuru has exposed the Congress party scandals to the public, causing fear among Congress leaders. As a result, they have accelerated the investigation into the Parashurama Theme Park case, which they created. Anything is possible in the Congress government. It is no surprise if Congress leader Muniyall Uday Kumar Shetty is appointed to the police department. Since Congress and the police department are the same, Uday Kumar Shetty might have been appointed to work in the police department for a few days. A proper investigation should be conducted into this as well.”

“Congress is known for creating scandals. Today, they are talking about the Parashurama Theme Park issue with such a mindset. Those who do not want development do not see the need to build a Parashurama Theme Park. Therefore, Congress is creating unnecessary confusion. Uday Shetty has accused sculptor Krishna Naik, which is a disturbing matter. The district authorities should respond to our demands. We need to put an end to such low-level politics.”

“BJP Karkala Mandal President Navin Naik said that Uday Kumar Shetty does not want the Parashurama statue to be built in Karkala. They only want political gain. Congress, who kept the Ram statue in a tent for years in Ayodhya, has now placed the Parashurama statue on the wall of the Karkala Police Station. The Congress is unhappy with the development of Karkala, including the Parashurama Theme Park, and is engaging in low-level politics. In the matter of the Parashurama Theme Park in Karkala, the Congress is making baseless allegations and is currently pressuring the sculptor who built the statue in the Parashurama Theme Park by going to his house in Bangalore. Sculptor Krishna Naik is trying to complete the Parashurama statue, but Congress does not want it. Due to the dissatisfaction of the Congress in Karkala, the Parashurama statue could not be completed. Today, Congress has done the shameful act of placing the bronze statue made by the sculptor at the police station. Uday Kumar Shetty is trying to stop the sculptor’s work. Under his leadership, the Karkala Circle Inspectors have worked. When Uday Kumar Shetty went to Krishna Naik’s house in Bangalore, the Karkala Circle Inspectors greeted him like a minister. The Circle Inspectors should be suspended,” he demanded. “During the tenure of Gopal Bhandari and Veerappa Moily, there was harmonious politics in Karkala. But after Uday Kumar Shetty joined the Congress, Karkala has been engaging in hateful politics.”

“BJP District Vice President Mahaveer Hegde seriously alleged that the Congress is obstructing the construction of the Parashurama statue to save the Krishna statue on Umikal Hill. When Sunil Kumar was the minister, he had the intention of building a Parashurama statue. After Uday Kumar Shetty joined the Karkala Congress, hateful politics increased in Karkala. Under Sunil Kumar’s leadership, Rs 3,000 crore worth of development work has been done in Karkala. Only Rs 6.72 crore has been sanctioned for the Parashurama Theme Park. Can mismanagement be done with this amount? He questioned. If Uday Kumar Shetty’s antics continue like this, we will gherao his house,” he said.

After the protest meeting, a memorandum was submitted to the Udupi District Officers. On this occasion, BJP District Vice Presidents Prakash Shetty Padubettu, Kiran Kumar Bailur, Jayaram Salian, District Chief Secretaries Dinesh Shetty Herag, Reshma Uday Shetty, District Secretaries Raghuveer Kundar, Uday S. Kotian, Sreekant Nayak, Anita Sreedhar, District Office Secretary Shivakumar Ambalapadi, District Spokespersons Geethanjali M. Suvarna, Vijaykumar Udyavar, Media Chief Girish M. Anchan, District Women’s Morcha President Sandhya Ramesh, Chief Secretary Nalini Pradeep Rao, Udupi City President Dinesh Amin, and others were present.