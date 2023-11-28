Parents demand action against teacher for misbehaving with girl students in Tumakuru



Tumakuru: A group of parents on Tuesday staged protest inside the school premises demanding action against a teacher who has allegedly misbehaved with girl students in Tumakuru district of Karnataka.

The incident was reported from Rantawala village in Madhugiri taluk. The protestors alleged that the teacher, Lakshmikanth, came to the school in an inebriated state and misbehaved with girl students.

The parents also claimed that the accused teacher used to lure school girls with money and by claiming that he knew their fathers. The accused allegedly told them that he is friends with their fathers and sexually harassed them.

Education Department officials have rushed to the spot, and parents who were staging the protest confronted them, demanding that the accused teacher must be immediately transferred and action should be initiated against him.



