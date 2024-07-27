Paris Olympic: Team GB complains about food in Athletes Village

Paris: Despite stories of Michelin-starred chefs helping prepare the menus in Paris, Andy Anson, the British Olympic Association’s chief executive, has complained that the food in the Olympic Village “is not adequate,” with complaints over small portions and a lack of high-protein foods.

“There are not enough of certain foods: eggs, chicken, certain carbohydrates,” Anson told ‘The Times’ newspaper.

He also complained about “the quality of the food, with raw meat being served to athletes. They have got to improve it over the next couple of days dramatically,” he said.

In an attempt to resolve the issue, Team GB will fly in a chef to prepare meals at their performance lodge in the Clichy district of Paris, reports Xinhua.

“Our athletes have decided they would rather go and eat in our performance lodge in Clichy, so we are having to get another chef to come over as the demand is far exceeding what we thought it would be,” Anson explained, adding that athletes were also taking “packed meals” for their dinners.

“We are trying to make sure our athletes have an advantage by having more food. It is the biggest issue at the moment,” he commented.

Around 40,000 meals are prepared in the Athletes village every day for a restaurant that can seat 3,300 people, with a spokesman saying organizers are working to “increase supplies.”