Paris Olympics: Men’s team finishes 4th, mixed team fifth in archery rankings round

Paris: India’s male archers did well in the individual rankings round in the Olympic Games in Paris, as they finished third in the ranking round for Team Competition, thus making it to the quarterfinals, scheduled on July 29. On Thursday, the trio of Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Pravin Jadhav accumulated a total score of 2013 which put them in a superb place to fight for a place in the semifinals.

Bommadevara finished an impressive fourth in the men’s individual ranking round while veteran Tarundeep Rai came 14th while Pravin Jadhav ended up in the 39th spot in the ranking round held in the French Capital on Thursday.

In all, Bommadevara hit 39 arrows in the 10s zone and 14 bully’s eyes for a total of 681 while Rai took the 14th spot with a score of 674, hitting 31 10s and nine Xs. Jadhav did not have a very good day as he could manage a score of 658 with 25 10s and 8 arrows into the bull’s eye.

Bommadevara will compete in the Round of 64 while Rai along with Jadhav will also compete in the Round of 64.

The Indians did well in the Mixed Team competition too with the duo of Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara clinched fifth place in the rankings round with a total score of 1347 on Thursday.

With this Ankita and Dhiraj made it to the pre-quarterfinals and will be competing on August 2.

Riding on a superb performance by Lim Sih-Yeong in the morning, who set a new World Record in the women’s ranking round, this morning, the Republic of Korea set a new Olympic record in the mixed team ranking round.

Kim Woo-Jin topped the Men’s ranking round with a score of 686 and set a new Olympic Record with a score of 1380. breaking the previous record of that’s enough to total 1380 points when added to Lim’s 694 this morning, improving on the previous mark of 1368 set by the Republic of Korea in Tokyo.