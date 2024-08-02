Paris Olympics: Sports Ministry awards Rs 22.5 lakh to bronze medal-winning shooter Sarabjot Singh

New Delhi: Union Sports Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, along with Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse, felicitated six outstanding shooters post their return to the country from Paris, after participating in the 2024 Olympic Games. The star of the event was Sarabjot Singh, who secured a bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol mixed team event alongside Manu Bhaker.

Sarabjot was awarded a cheque of Rs 22.5 lakh by Mandaviya as part of the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports’ cash award scheme. The event also recognised the contributions of Arjun Babuta, Ramita Jindal, Rhythm Sangwan, Sandeep Singh, and Arjun Singh Cheema, as well as their coaches Suma Shirur, Samaresh Jung, and Sarabjot’s personal coach Abhishek Rana. Notably, Babuta narrowly missed a podium finish, coming in fourth in the Men’s 10m Air Rifle event.

Speaking at the felicitation event, Mandaviya praised the athletes and said, “Each of you is a champion. I know it was hard for some of you to come to terms with the fact that you missed the medal by a whisker but don’t let that loss lessen your passion for the game. Instead, let it fuel your motivation to excel in future competitions.”

He highlighted the impact of the Khelo India programme, stating, “This time, out of 117 athletes, 70 are participating in the Olympics for the first time, showcasing the emergence of new talent in our country. Out of these 117 athletes, 28 have come from Khelo India and are now part of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme. This means that from grassroots-level to elite-level, they have performed consistently and received support from both schemes.”

Emphasising the hard work and dedication of the athletes, Mandaviya said, “Sarabjot is a personification of this pyramidal structure – Khelo India to Target Olympic Podium Scheme to Olympic Podium Finish. But support alone cannot guarantee results — it is the hard work of the athletes, the motivation of their parents, coaches, and those around them, that ensures their final victory.”

Bronze medallist Sarabjot has been a Khelo India scholarship athlete since 2019. Arjun Cheema, Rhythm Sangwan, Arjun Babuta, and Ramita have also benefited from the scheme, transitioning to the Target Olympic Podium Scheme.

Elaborating on the ever-progressing development in the Indian sports ecosystem, Mandaviya mentioned, “Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has envisioned India to be a developed country by 2047 and sports will play a big role in this. By 2047, India will also be among the top 5 in the world in terms of sports ecosystems”.

“Initiatives like KIRTI (Khelo India Rising Talent Initiative), a nationwide sports talent drive, which will be the game changer in identifying future Olympians from the grassroots level”, he added.

During the interaction, the shooters shared their experiences at the Paris Olympics and praised the world-class facilities now available in India, including infrastructure, sports science, and coaching. They also emphasised the significant support from the government in their journey to the Paris Olympics.