Parishioners of St Anne’s Church, Thottam Celebrate Community Day

Udupi: St Anne’s Church Thottam celebrated community day with great zeal and devotion on Sunday, February 11.

The day began with offering an Eucharistic celebration in the evening presided by Msgr Ferdinand Gonsalves Vicar General of Udupi Diocese.

In his homily, Mosgr Ferdinand preached on ‘Thanks Giving’, giving various examples from the Old and New Testaments.

A formal program was held after the mass in the Church Ground open stage to mark the celebration of the Parish Community Day.

The program began with a welcome Dance. YCS members invoked God’s blessings on the occasion through a prayer song. Sunil Fernandes Vice president of the Church welcomed the gathering.

Msgr Ferdinand Gonsalves was felicitated by Rev Fr Denis D’Sa, parish priest, on behalf of all Tottam parishioners, for his appointment as Vicar General of Udupi Diocese.

In his message, Msgr Ferdinand Gonsalves appreciated the Parish Priest for his dedicated service and hard work in the Parish and also the Diocese. He also praised the efforts of parishioners for celebrating the community day as a family.

Dicon Stephan Rodrigues, Sr Precella Superior of St Anne’s Convent, Blesilla Crasta secretary of parish pastoral council, Vanitha Fernandes convener of 20 commission, Shanthi Fernandes convener of Small Christian Community were present.

After the Short Stage programme, the 12 ward members of the parish performed cultural programs on various themes.

At the end, parishioners and guests were treated to a sumptuous meal prepared by the parishioners and the program ended with a traditional Baila Dance.