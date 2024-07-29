Parliament today: Discussions on Union Budget to continue today

New Delhi: The discussion on the Union Budget will continue on Monday in both Houses of Parliament besides other businesses, including tabling of papers by various ministries, as per the Business Lists issued.

In the Lok Sabha, further discussion on the Budget will be held and the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi is likely to address the House.

Jammu and Kashmir’s Budget will also be discussed. Further discussion and voting on Demands for Grants of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for 2024-25 will be held.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move for leave to introduce a Bill to authorise payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the services of the financial year 2024-25. Also, she will introduce the Bill.

She will move that the Bill to authorise payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the services of the financial year 2024-25, be taken into consideration. The government will seek the passage of the Bill.

The Lok Sabha will see Minister Bhupender Yadav move a motion for the election of two members of the National Conservation Authority.

Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse will make statements on the reports of the Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports.

In the Rajya Sabha, the discussion on the Union Budget will continue. Further discussion will be held on the Budget for the union territory of J&K, 2024–25. Papers will also be tabled by seven ministers.