Part of action to curb Maoist activities: CM Siddaramaiah on Vikram Gowda’s encounter

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that Vikram Gowda, the most wanted Maoist in Karnataka, died during a police encounter which was part of efforts to suppress the nefarious activities in the state.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said that Gowda, who was actively involved in Maoist activities, was killed in the encounter. Responding to doubts over the death in the encounter, he clarified that Vikram Gowda was given orders to surrender, but he refused.

CM Siddaramaiah also mentioned that Kerala had announced a reward of Rs 25 lakh and Karnataka had announced Rs 5 lakh for capturing Vikram Gowda.

“There is a standing order. It is conveyed that if they surrender all facilities would be given to them by the state government. He did not surrender and the encounter was carried out. This should be appreciated by you (media). Do you want Naxalism to flourish or to perish? You have to say that it should perish,” CM Siddaramaiah said.

Karnataka Police killed one of the most wanted Maoist leaders of South India, Vikram Gowda, in an encounter in the Kabbinale forest region in Udupi district on Monday evening.

Providing details about his Delhi visit, the Chief Minister said he has sought an appointment with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday.

He will appeal to increase the loan amount sanctioned to Karnataka by NABARD, which was reduced from last year’s Rs 5,600 crore to Rs 2,340 crore this year. “There is a reduction of 58 per cent. NABARD is coming under Nirmala Sitharaman and I will request her to take corrective measures in this regard,” the CM said.

When asked whether he would be meeting party leaders in the national capital, CM Siddaramaiah said, “I have to come back tomorrow evening. If time permits, will meet with senior party leaders during the visit. Besides, I am taking part in the launch of Nandini products by the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) in New Delhi.”



