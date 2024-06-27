Passenger train derailment in Russia leaves 70 injured

Moscow: At least 70 people were injured after a passenger train derailed in Russia’s northwestern Komi region, local media reported, citing authorities.

Nine carriages of the train overturned on Wednesday, resulting in injuries, but no deaths were reported in the accident, reported the RIA news agency, citing Russia’s state railroad company.

Emergency services and medical teams have been sent to the location.

Heavy rain was said to be the possible major cause of the accident, Xinhua news agency reported, citing media reports.

The train carrying over 200 passengers was reportedly on its way from Vorkuta, a mining town near the Arctic Circle, to the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk.