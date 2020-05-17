Spread the love



















Paswan asks states to lift foodrains for migrant labourers



New Delhi: Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan has asked states/UTs to lift foodgrains from the Food Corporation of India (FCI) depots to be distributed to eight crore migrant labourers and their families under Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan.

While interacting with media via video conference on Saturday, Paswan said the Modi Government is sensitive to the plight of the migrant labourers and the poor and the Ministry of Food and Consumer Affairs is taking all the steps to ensure that no one is hungry.

He said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a special economic and comprehensive package of Rs 20 lakh crore on May 12. As part of the economic measures (Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan), Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced many short and long term measures for the poor including migrant workers. This includes distribution of free foodgrains and pulses to eight crore migrant labourers, who are not covered under National Food Security Act or state scheme PDS Cards, @ 5 kg per person per month free of cost for two months (May & June).”

Paswan said to mitigate the plight of migrants during COVID-19 situation and also to ensure availability of foodgrains to them and their families, eight LMT of foodgrains has been allocated to states/UTs and the Centre will bear the entire cost on account of such distribution including transportation within the state, dealers’ margin etc.

He further said that the state/UT wise allocation orders have been issued. Allocation has been made taking 10 per cent of the total number of beneficiaries covered under NFSA in a particular state/UT.

He said identification of beneficiaries and distribution of foodgrains to such beneficiaries will be the responsibility of respective state/UT.

Delivery of foodgrains under this scheme has already started by FCI and 1,109 MT rice was issued from Tamil Nadu and 151 MT from Kerala to the respective State Governments for further distribution to the eligible migrant labour on Saturday, according to the Food Ministry.

