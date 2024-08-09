Pathetic to see ‘dolis’ in the age of AI, says Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: At a time when the whole world is talking about Artificial Intelligence (AI), it is pathetic to see patients and pregnant women from remote tribals hamlets being taken to nearby hospitals on ‘dolis’ (palanquins), Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said on Friday.

He assured the tribals that steps would be taken to see to it that tribal people do not have to depend on ‘dolis’ anymore, and the government would soon re-introduce feeder ambulances and provide road connectivity to tribal villages.

Addressing a gathering of tribals to mark World Adivasi Day, Naidu said poverty will be completely eradicated among the tribals with a comprehensive plan and study circles will soon be established in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Tirupati exclusively for the Adivasis.

The Chief Minister actively participated in the Thimsa dance programme along with tribal women on this occasion and later presented a saree to the Goddess of these tribals.

Announcing that the Chaitanyam 2.0 (Awareness-2.0) programme will be taken up soon for the overall progress of tribals, he said that road connectivity will be provided soon to 2,191 tribal villages.

Naidu also stated that safe drinking water would be supplied to every tribal household with an expenditure of Rs 2,373 crore and made it clear that this coalition government would not show any kind of discrimination against any section of people. He also ruled out pursuing vindictive politics.

“But I am making it clear that the huge amount of public money looted by the leaders of the previous government will be completely recovered and this amount will be spent for the welfare of the poor,” the Chief Minister declared.

He also said that organic products will be encouraged more effectively besides giving a fillip to Araku coffee.

Naidu also announced that the Paderu medical college will be completed with Rs 500 crore while a museum will be set up at Lambasingi for the freedom fighters. “I am really concerned that the Adivasis are born poor and are ending their lives in absolute poverty. This situation needs to be changed immediately,” he said.

Stating that the District Selection Committee (DSC) recruitments have been announced recently to fill 16,347 vacant posts, the Chief Minister said that free coaching will be provided to the Adivasi candidates who want to appear for this test. The previous government had withdrawn several welfare programmes, he said and added that all such schemes would be reintroduced in a more effective manner.

Asking the Adivasi people whether justice was done to any single person during the previous government, he said that Anna Canteens would soon be set up in the tribal areas Naidu also said that the Land Titling Act has been revoked to check the attempts made by the previous government to illegally grab the lands of innocent people.