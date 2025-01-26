Patriotic fervour marks Republic Day celebrations in Telangana

Hyderabad: Patriotic fervour marked the 76th Republic Day celebrations on Sunday in Telangana. Governor Jishnu Dev Varma led the celebrations by hoisting the national flag at the main official function held at Parade Grounds, Secunderabad.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and their cabinet colleagues Ponnam Prabhakar, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and T. Nageswara Rao and senior officials attended the event. The Governor reviewed the colourful parade by different contingents of state police, NCC and NSS and took the salute from the march past.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Director General of Police Dr Jithender, Military College of EME Commandant Lieutenant General Neeraj Varshaney and others were present. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy unfurled the national flag at his residence in Jubilee Hills. He paid floral tributes to the photographs of Mahatma Gandhi, architect of the Indian Constitution Dr B R Ambedkar.

The Chief Minister, in his video message, greeted the people of Telangana on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka hoisted the national flag at his official residence Praja Bhavan. Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar hoisted the national flag in Assembly premises. Legislative Council Chairman G. Sukhender Reddy unfurled the Tricolor at the programme held in Council premises. Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari led the Republic Day celebrations at Dr B. R. Ambedkar State Secretariat. Top bureaucrats including IAS officials and Secretariat employees attended the event.

Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Justice Sujoy Paul hoisted the national flag on the High Court premises. Judges, lawyers and staff members attended the programme. Republic Day celebrations were also held at the offices of the political parties.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy unfurled the national flag at the BJP office in Barkatpura. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud led the celebrations at party headquarters Gandhi Bhavan. At Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) headquarters in Telangana Bhavan, party leader in Legislative Council S. Madhusudhan Chary unfurled the Tricolor. District Collectors hoisted the national flag at Republic Day functions held in their respective district headquarters.