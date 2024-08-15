Patriotic Spirit marks Independence Day Celebrations in Udupi District

Udupi: The 78th Independence Day was celebrated in patriotic spirit with pomp at the Mahatma Gandhi District Ground, here on Thursday, August 15.

Laxmi Hebbalkar District Minister incharge hoisted the national flag. She received the guard of honour from the district police force, NCC.

Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna, Deputy Commissioner Dr Vidya Kumari, Additional DC Mamata Devi, Zilla Panchayat CEO Pratheek Bayal, Superintendent of Police Dr Arunk K, Coastal Gaurd SP Mithun, and others were present.