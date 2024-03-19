Pavail Gulati performs his own stunts in Shahid Kapoor-starrer ‘Deva’

Mumbai: Actor Pavail Gulati, who will be next seen sharing the screen with Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde in the upcoming film ‘Deva’, has performed his own stunts in the film.

Drawing from his background as a sports enthusiast and his passion for the action genre, Pavail made the decision to forego the use of body doubles, and pull off the stunts himself.

Reflecting on his experience, Pavail shared: “Working on ‘Deva’ has been an exhilarating journey filled with challenges and thrills. As someone who has always been drawn to the action genre and possesses a love for sports, I felt compelled to immerse myself fully in the physical demands of the role.”

The actor further mentioned, “Performing my own stunts was both a daunting and rewarding experience, allowing me to fully embody the essence of the character and elevate the authenticity of the action sequences.”

Produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, ‘Deva’, is directed by the acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews.