Pawan Kalyan gets grand welcome at brother Chiranjeevi’s house

Hyderabad: Jana Sena leader and actor Pawan Kalyan received a grand welcome as he arrived at his elder brother, megastar Chiranjeevi’s house here on Thursday after the emphatic victory of the party in Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections.

Pawan Kalyan kneeled to touch Chiranjeevi’s feet as other family members clapped. The megastar hugged him and garlanded him to congratulate him on the electoral victory.

The Jana Sena chief took the blessings of his mother Anjana Devi, other brother Naga Babu, and Chiranjeevi’s wife Surekha.

Earlier, petals were showered as soon as Pawan Kalyan reached Chiranjeevi’s house along with his wife Konidala Anna and son Akira.

Chiranjeevi’s son and popular actor Ram Charan moved forward to welcome his uncle and hug him. The women members of the family accorded a traditional welcome to Pawan Kalyan with ‘aarti’.

Pawan Kalyan cut a cake along with family members to celebrate the victory. ‘Dear Kalyan Babu Hats Off’ was written on the cake.

Pawan Kalyan, who was in Andhra Pradesh after the declaration of results, reached Hyderabad with his family to meet his mother, brothers and other family members.

All 21 candidates of the Jana Sena including Pawan Kalyan were elected to Andhra Pradesh Assembly. The party also won both the Lok Sabha seats it contested. Jana Sena contested the polls in alliance with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The TDP-led alliance made a clean sweep, winning 164 seats in the 175-member Assembly and 21 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats.

Chiranjeevi had earlier congratulated Pawan Kalyan on the huge victory and called him a ‘Game changer’ and ‘Man of the match’. “My dear Kalyan babu, thrilled by the massive & fantastic mandate by the people of Andhra Pradesh. You truly are the Game Changer of this elections. You are the Man of The Match ! Your deep concern for the people of AP, your far sight, your heartfelt desire about the State’s development, your sacrifices, your political strategies have manifested in this terrific result. I am simply proud of you! Heartiest Congratulations!!!” he had posted on ‘X’.

“With your honesty, sincere efforts and able support, I am sure you will help put the state on the path of unprecedented growth and serve people exceptionally well Love & Blessings!” Chiranjeevi added.