Pawan Kalyan says his support for Telangana never driven by political expediency

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said on Wednesday that his support for Telangana was never driven by political expediency.

A day after his fiery remarks at a press conference in Hyderabad following the denial of permission by Telangana Police for a public meeting, the Jana Sena leader posted on ‘X’ an old video clip of an interview with a television channel.

“My commitment to Telangana statehood is not something that began recently. In 2009, while leading the Yuva Rajyam youth wing of Praja Rajyam Party, I participated in the Telangana Samajika Nyaya Sabha alongside Osmania University student leaders and Gaddar Garu. At a time when the Congress government led by the late YSR garu was opposed to the formation of Telangana, I openly supported the aspirations of the Telangana people and gave a call for a “Samajika Telangana”, a Telangana built on the foundations of social justice, self-respect, and equal opportunities for all sections of society,” posted the actor-politician.

“My support for Telangana was never driven by political expediency. It was guided by conviction and belief that the democratic aspirations of the people deserved recognition and respect. The stand I took then reflects my unwavering commitment to Telangana and its people. My support for Telangana statehood was not a matter of politics; it was a matter of principle,” he added.

Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday declared that Jana Sena will remain in Telangana and will contest the 2029 polls.

The Jana Sena leader slammed the Congress government in Telangana for denying permission for his public meeting.

He announced that he will visit Telangana and Jana Sena will raise its voice on every public issue and every injustice.

Stating that he will not be cowed down by threats, he reminded them that Telangana is an integral part of India.

Meanwhile, in another social media post on Wednesday, Pawan Kalyan posted, “That is my path” poem of eminent Telugu poet Seshendra.

The poet mentions that he has chosen a path which is full of risks and challenges.