New K’taka ministry: Shivakumar as CM, Parameshwara Dy CM; 13 ministers to take oath, including Siddaramaiah’s son

Bengaluru: Thirteen ministers will take the oath along with Chief Minister-designate D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday as the new Karnataka government assumes office.

Former Home Minister G. Parameshwara, a prominent leader hailing from the Dalit community, will be sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister, according to the official communication sent by Chief Minister-designate Shivakumar to the Governor’s office.

Among the notable inclusions in the first phase of cabinet formation are Congress MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah, son of outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and former Speaker U.T. Khader.

However, former Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan, considered a close associate of Siddaramaiah, has not been included in the list of ministers. His exclusion is being viewed as a setback for the senior Congress leader, who has sought to emerge as a prominent face of the Muslim community in Karnataka. The development comes amid controversy surrounding an alleged audio clip purportedly linked to anti-party activities.

The ministers set to be inducted into the cabinet in the first phase include former Food and Civil Supplies Minister K.H. Muniyappa, former Energy Minister K.J. George, former Large and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil, former Transport and Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy, former Public Works Department Minister Satish Jarkiholi, and former Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda.

Also taking oath are former IT, BT, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, and Science and Technology Minister Priyank Kharge, son of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge; ex-Speaker U.T. Khader; former Forest and Ecology Minister Eshwar Khandre; ex-Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh; and former Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil.

The swearing-in ceremony will mark the beginning of the Shivakumar-led government, with further cabinet expansion expected in the coming weeks.

Seven-time MP Muniyappa hails from the Dalit community and represents Devanahalli Assembly constituency. He was a former Union minister and considered one of the senior-most leaders in the Karnataka Congress unit. He is known for his loyalty to the party and people-friendly approach.

Six-time MLA George represents Sarvagnanangar Assembly seat in Bengaluru. He is considered close to the high command and Sonia Gandhi.

M.B. Patil hails from the Lingayat community and represents Babaleshwar seat. He is a five-time MLA. Patil is a close associate of Siddaramaiah. He is known for huge funding capacities.

An eight-time MLA, Ramalinga Reddy represents BTM Layout Constituency in Bengaluru. He is known for having a good relationship with leaders of rival camps and a people-friendly approach.

Satish Jarkiholi, hailing from the Dalit community, is considered a mass leader of oppressed classes from the North Karnataka region. A close associate of Siddaramaiah, Jarkiholi’s name was discussed for the post of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC). He is also known for challenging blind beliefs and customs and stirred a controversy by making comments about the Hindu religion. His brothers are associated with BJP.

Satish Jarkiholi represents Yamakanmardi Assembly segment in Belagavi district. He has been elected for five consecutive terms.

Krishna Byre Gowda, hailing from the Vokkaliga community, has served for five consecutive terms across two constituencies. He has represented Byatarayanapura segment in Bengaluru for three terms, and has twice represented the Vemgal seat in Kolar district. He is known as a performer and young face of the party, who can appeal to the new generation.

Priyank Kharge has been elected as MLA from Chittapur Assembly segment in Kalaburagi district for three consecutive terms. Son of Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyank is known for his poignant criticism against Hindutva forces and BJP central leadership. Priyank hails from the Dalit community.

Senior Eshwar Khandre represents Bhalki Constituency in Bidar district. Four-time MLA Eshwar Khandre hails from the Lingayat community, and his family is known for their loyalty to the Congress party.

Byrathi Suresh, a two-time MLA from Hebbal seat in Bengaluru, is a close associate of Siddaramaiah and hails from the Kuruba community.

Sharan Prakash Patil, a four-time MLA representing Sedam Constituency in Kalaburagi district, hails from the Lingayat community. He maintains a good relationship with Mallikarjun Kharge.