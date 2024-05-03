People have rejected Rahul Gandhi: Bihar Deputy CM



Patna: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha on Friday said that the people of the country have rejected Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and he will lose the elections from wherever he contests.

Vijay Kumar Sinha said, “Rahul Gandhi does not have the confidence to win the election from Wayanad and hence he came to Raebareli. Rahul Gandhi has been completely rejected by the people of the country. He will lose the election from wherever he contests.”

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Chief Chirag Paswan said, “Rahul Gandhi’s name was announced just a few hours before the nomination filing process was to end. It shows that there must have been some contradiction in the party regarding his name. There are opposing voices within Congress in the name of Rahul Gandhi. After losing Amethi, he did not consider it necessary to go there for years.”

Union Minister Giriraj Singh said, “Once the Gandhi family loses elections from any constituency, it does not go back to contest elections again. Just as Rahul Gandhi lost from Amethi, he will face defeat in Raebareli too.”

However, RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari, said, “BJP always used to say why Rahul Gandhi contests election from Wayanad. With Rahul contesting elections from Raebareli, INDIA bloc will reap its benefit on all 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh.”

Earlier in the day, Rahul filed his nomination from Raebareli Lok Sabha seat.