Ph.D awarded to Ms Archana Yashodhar of St Aloysius

Mangaluru: Ms Archana Yashodhar, Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science, Application & Animation, St Aloysius (Deemed to be University), has been awarded a Ph.D for her thesis “An Effective Study on Quantification of Heterogeneous Data Sets using Classification and Feature Selection” from Visvesvaraya Technological University, Belgaum.

She was successfully guided by Dr Shashidhar Kini of the Srinivas Institute of Technology, Valachil, Mangaluru.

She is the proud daughter of M Devdas & M L Jayanthi from Urva Store and wife of Mr Yashodhar Jogi, Bejai.